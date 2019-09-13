Chepng'etich sends warning ahead of World Championships

Ronald Kwemoi and George Manang'oi came in second and third in 3:36.61 and 3:37.00 respectively to make the team for the World Championships

World 1,500m silver medallist Timothy Cheruiyot destroyed the field in 3:34.91 to win the men's race

By AYUMBA AYODI

Faith Chepng'etich is back and in fine form to defend her World 1,500m title.

Chepng'etich who is also the Olympic 1,500m champion, hit the front at the bell before gliding to victory in 4:03.22 as Winny Chebet, the Intercontinental Cup 1,500m champion, clocked 4:03.23 for second place. Selah Jepleting sealed the last place in the team after timing 4:05.20 for third.

With Kenya allowed to field four athletes virtue of having a defending champion in the race, Judy Jepleting who finished fourth in 4:06.59 could have a chance in the team.

"It feel great to be back from maternity leave to win my first race in the country since 2017," said Chepng'etich. "Will still have to polish on my final kick and speed endurance before Doha."

World 1,500m silver medallist Timothy Cheruiyot destroyed the field in 3:34.91 to win the men's race despite having a wild card after retaining the Diamond League Series.

Ronald Kwemoi and George Manang'oi came in second and third in 3:36.61 and 3:37.00 respectively to make the team for the World Championships planned from September 27 to October 6 in Doha.

The trio will join defending champion Elijah Manang'oi to make the quartet.

"It was an emotional race for me seeing my younger brother George making it. It feels great," said a teary Elijah.