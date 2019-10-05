Cherop, Langat win Eldama Ravine Half Marathon

By BERNARD ROTICH

Former Boston Marathon champion Sharon Cherop and Leonard Langat are the winners of this year's Eldama Ravine Half Marathon.

It was a tough contest in the women's race where a pack of eight women was whittled down to three when Gladys Koech and Judy Cherono increased the pace with Cherop in tow.

Cherop later broke and dropped the two athletes to finish in a time of one hour, 13 minutes and 19 seconds. Koech finished second in 1:13.19 while Cherono sealed the podium in 1:14.09.

Cherop who trains in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County said she had trained well for the race whose course was "tough".

“I can compare the course with Boston Marathon because it’s tough compared to all other races I have participated in the country. I’m happy my preparations didn’t go to waste,” said Cherop.

Cherop said that she was using the race to prepare for Ljubljana Marathon on October 28 in Slovenia. She clocked 2:25.05 to finish fourth during last year's race won by former Paris Marathon champion Visiline Jepkesho who will not be defending her title after participating in the World Championships marathon in Doha last week.

“I’m looking forward to a good race in two weeks’ time where I want to lower my personal best. That’s why I’m using the local races to gauge my performance,” said Cherop.

Langat, who trains in Nakuru, took an early lead making full advantage of his knowledge of the course to emerge champion in one hour, three minutes and 23 seconds ahead of Wilfred Kigen who timed 1:04.00 while Phenas Kipleting was third in 1:04.15.

Leonard Langat cuts the tape to win the Eldama-Ravine Half Marathon women’s race in Baringo County on October 5, 2019. PHOTO | JARED NYATAYA | NATION MEDIA GROUP

In the women's 10km race, Daisy Jepkemei won the race in 34.01.61 ahead of her sister Norah Jeruto who clocked 34:11.19 while Beatrice Cheboi was third in 34:24.19.

Shadrack Kipngetich won the men’s 10km race in 30:03.61 ahead of Michael Kibet who clocked 30:15.26 while Edwin Kibet came third in 30:19.74.

Baringo County Governor Stanley Kiptis said his government is committed to nurturing young talents.

“We have started various camps that have helped athletes in terms of training. We are still working on how to get title deeds for the stadiums so that we can rehabilitate them to help athletes,” said Kiptis.

Proceeds from the race will be used to support conservation efforts and catering for education of bright children from poor backgrounds.

SELECTED RESULTS

21km men

1. Leonard Langat-1:03.23

2. Wilfred Kigen- 1:04.00

3. Phenas Kipleting-1:04.15

4. Bethwel Kipkemoi- 1:04.20

5. Elijah Cheruiyot-1:04.22

Women 21km

1. Sharon Cherop-1:13.19

2. Gladys Koech-1:13.46

3. Judy Cherono-1:14.09

4. Maurine Chepkemoi-1:14.50

5. Agnes Keino-1:15.52

10km women

1. Daisy Jepkemei-34.01.61

2. Norah Jeruto-34:11.19

3. Beatrice Cheboi-34:24.19

4. Caren Chebet-35:02.47

5. Joyciline Koima-35:13.94

10km men

1. Shadrack Kipngetich-30:03.61

2. Michael Kibet-30:15.26

3. Edwin Kibet-30:19.74

4. Albert Kangogo-35:22.20