Cherotich stuns Chelimo, Ndiwa in Police X-Cross
Saturday January 11 2020
Central's Jackline Cherotich floored defending champion Margaret Chelimo and former winner Stacy Ndiwa to win the Kenya Police Service Cross Country women's 10km race at the Ngong Racecourse on Saturday.
Cherotich, 22, powered from behind to win the race in 40 minutes and 17.95 seconds for her maiden Kenya Police Cross Country victory.
Cherotich edged out World 5,000m silver medallist Chelimo (Eastern) and Ndiwa (NPC) who clocked 40:25.18 and 40:37.51 respectively.
Chelimo won her maiden title last year after she cashed in on the absence of Ndiwa, who had won in 2018.
Lilian Chebii from Nairobi came in fourth in 40:45.31 followed Caroline Nyagah of Eastern in 41:05.80 as 2013 World 5,000m silver medallist Mercy Cherono in 41:15.97.