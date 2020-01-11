By AYUMBA AYODI

Central's Jackline Cherotich floored defending champion Margaret Chelimo and former winner Stacy Ndiwa to win the Kenya Police Service Cross Country women's 10km race at the Ngong Racecourse on Saturday.

Cherotich, 22, powered from behind to win the race in 40 minutes and 17.95 seconds for her maiden Kenya Police Cross Country victory.

Cherotich edged out World 5,000m silver medallist Chelimo (Eastern) and Ndiwa (NPC) who clocked 40:25.18 and 40:37.51 respectively.

Chelimo won her maiden title last year after she cashed in on the absence of Ndiwa, who had won in 2018.