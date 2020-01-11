alexa Cherotich stuns Chelimo, Ndiwa in Police X-Cross - Daily Nation
Cherotich stuns Chelimo, Ndiwa in Police X-Cross

Saturday January 11 2020

Jackline Cherotich celebrates winning the women's 10km race during the Kenya Police Service Cross Country Championships at Ngong Race Course on January 11, 2019. PHOTO | CHRIS OMOLLO |

  • Cherotich, 22, powered from behind to win the race in 40 minutes and 17.95 seconds for her maiden Kenya Police Cross Country victory.
By AYUMBA AYODI
Central's Jackline Cherotich floored defending champion Margaret Chelimo and former winner Stacy Ndiwa to win the Kenya Police Service Cross Country women's 10km race at the Ngong Racecourse on Saturday.

Cherotich, 22, powered from behind to win the race in 40 minutes and 17.95 seconds for her maiden Kenya Police Cross Country victory.

Cherotich edged out World 5,000m silver medallist Chelimo (Eastern) and Ndiwa (NPC) who clocked 40:25.18 and 40:37.51 respectively.

Chelimo won her maiden title last year after she cashed in on the absence of Ndiwa, who had won in 2018.

Lilian Chebii from Nairobi came in fourth in 40:45.31 followed Caroline Nyagah of Eastern in 41:05.80 as 2013 World 5,000m silver medallist Mercy Cherono in 41:15.97.

