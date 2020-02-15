alexa Cherotich wins National Cross Country Championships Under-20 title - Daily Nation
Cherotich wins National Cross Country Championships Under-20 title

Saturday February 15 2020

Maureen Cherotich on her way to winning the women's Under-20 6km race during the Lotto Athletics Kenya Cross Country at Ngong Racecourse on February 15, 2020. PHOTO | AYUMBA AYODI |

AYUMBA AYODI
By AYUMBA AYODI
South Rift's Maureen Cherotich edged out teammate Edinah Jebitok to win the women's Under-20 6km race at the Lotto Athletics Kenya Cross Country Championships on Saturday at the Ngong Racecourse.

Cherotich and Jebitok, the Youth Olympics 1,500m/Cross Country champion, went toe-to-toe in the the last 2km before the former broke away in the last kilometre to win in 20 minutes and 14.9 seconds.

Jebitok came in second in 20:24.8 as Agnes Chebet from Central romped home third in 20:35.4.

Meanwhile, Naomi Jeptoo, a form two student at Kimwogo Secondary School in Keiyo South, won girls Under-18 5km race in 17:26.4.

Jeptoo, who represented North Rift, edged out schoolmate Naomi Cheruiyot from Central Rift in 17:27.7 as Iscar Chelagat from Nairobi settled third in 17:31.3.

"I am so thrilled to win for the first time at the nationals. I hope to represent Kenya well in Togo," said Jeptoo, who won in a sprint finish.

