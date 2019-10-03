By JAMES ONYANGO MWAMBA

IN DOHA

Kenya's 2017 London World silver medallist Timothy Cheruiyot and Rodgers Kwemoi made it to the 1500m semi-finals in the Doha World Championships on Thursday.

The other two Kenyans in the event, George Manangoi and Kumari Taki, fell by the wayside in the heats that were marred by massive push-and-shove and falls at the Khalifa Stadium.

Manangoi finished 10th in 3:38.39 in heat one which was won by Norwegian teen sensation Jakob Ingebrigtsen in 3:37.67 while Taki was ninth in 3:37.98 in heat two won by Cheruiyot.

The top eight finishers in Heat two, which Cheruiyot won in 3:36.82, made it to Friday's semi-finals.

Kwemoi sneaked through as one of the fastest six losers after finishing seventh in heat Three in 3:36.66. The race was won by veteran Djibouti metric-mile athlete Ayanleh Souleiman in 3:36.16.

