Classy field but empty terraces at Nyayo trials

By ELIAS MAKORI

A world class field, brilliant weather, free stadium and high adrenalin action.

But the terraces at the Nyayo National Stadium still remained largely empty as Kenya’s elite athletes jostled for tickets to Doha for the IAAF World Championships.

Live television production crews at the two two-day Doha trials had a hectic time filling up dead airtime as several sprints events were cancelled on the opening day’s action on Thursday due to lack of lane quorum.

Many sprinters on the start lists failed to show up, perhaps arguing that it was an exercise in futility as, after all, they didn’t have the qualifying standards for Doha.

Huge speakers erected inside the arena amplified the commentary from the arena commentators. But that was it. No entertainment for the spectators, no live performances that would have attracted a new generation of fans through the gates, no innovation to make the sport more appealing.

Another opportunity to sell athletics and market Kenyan stars was, sadly, lost.