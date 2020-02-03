Coast pick team for National Cross Country trials

By ABDULRAHMAN SHERIFF

Athletics Kenya (AK) Coast branch Sunday named 42 athletes to represent the region at the National Cross Country Championships slated for Saturday at Uhuru Gardens in Nairobi.

AK Coast branch secretary Felix Ngala said the team will not have residential training because they failed to secure a sponsor to support the camp.

“Selected athletes will train on their own since we have no funds. The team will leave for Nairobi by road on Thursday,” said Ngala.

The first six finishers from each category during the weekend's Coast Region Cross Country Championships were selected to the team with athletes from Taita Taveta County being the majority.

AK intend to pick Team Kenya on Saturday for the Africa Cross Country Championships planned for April 8 in Lome, Togo.

TEAM

10km senior men: Emmanuel Bor, Julius Kogo, Daniel Kiprotich, Lameck Mwakio, Simon Ngumbao and Daniel Musyoki

10km senior women: Rose Nthei, Lucy Wanjiku, Neema Mutinda, Eunice Koronge, Antonina Gona and Patience Wanyika

8km Under-20 men: Daniel Manthi, Dennis Mutuku, Gibran Mwawana, John Mwaruma, Kastana Kenga and Fundi Kolo

6km Under-20 women: Farida Shaban, Lucy Joseph, Joseline Wakesho, Rehema Waghanga, Jane Wanjala and Antonina Gona

6km Under-18 boys: Musyoki Mbai, Gasper Mwazighe, Sammy Kioko, Simon Kasyoka, Daniel Makau and Gilbert Mwambingu

5km Under-18 girls: Ruth Kaige, Maria Shirley, Dorothy Nyange, Janet Mwanganda, Dorcas Morris and Agnes Charo