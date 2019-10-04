alexa Conselus Kipruto retains 3000m steeplechase gold - Daily Nation
  1. Home
  2. Sports
  3. Athletics

Conselus Kipruto retains 3000m steeplechase gold

Friday October 4 2019

Kenya's Conseslus Kipruto celebrates after winning the Men's 3000m Steeplechase final at the 2019 IAAF Athletics World Championships at the Khalifa International stadium in Doha on October 4, 2019. PHOTO | ANTONIN THUILLIER |

Kenya's Conseslus Kipruto celebrates after winning the Men's 3000m Steeplechase final at the 2019 IAAF Athletics World Championships at the Khalifa International stadium in Doha on October 4, 2019. PHOTO | ANTONIN THUILLIER |  AFP

In Summary

  • Kipruto, who is also the Olympic champion, claimed clocked 8 minutes and 01.35 seconds as Girma came in second in 8:01.36.
  • Kenya's 2019 African Games champion Benjamin Kigen finished a disappointing seventh place with Abraham Kibiwot (8:06.95) winding up seventh. World Under-20 silver-medalist Leonard Kipkemoi Bett finished ninth in 8:10.64.
Advertisement
 
JAMES ONYANGO MWAMBA
By JAMES ONYANGO MWAMBA
More by this Author

IN DOHA

Kenya's Conseslus Kipruto rallied from behind to edge out Ethiopia's Lamecha Girma to retain his World 3,000m steeplechase title at the Doha World Championships on Friday.

Kipruto, who is also the Olympic champion, claimed clocked 8 minutes and 01.35 seconds as Girma came in second in a new Ethiopian national record of 8:01.36.

The Kenyan summoned up a final burst of acceleration and hit the line first, just a mere 0.01 seconds faster than Girma.

Kenya's Conseslus Kipruto (left) crosses the finish line and wins next to second-placed Ethiopia's Lamecha Girma in the Men's 3

Kenya's Conseslus Kipruto (left) crosses the finish line and wins next to second-placed Ethiopia's Lamecha Girma in the Men's 3000m Steeplechase final at the 2019 IAAF Athletics World Championships at the Khalifa International stadium in Doha on October 4, 2019. PHOTO | GIUSEPPE CACACE | AFP

Morocco's Soufiane El Bakkali clocked 8:03.76 for bronze. Both Kipruto and Girma had to face some anxious moments waiting for the race winner to be announced having crossed the line almost at the same time.

Related Stories

Advertisement

Kenya's Conseslus Kipruto celebrates after winning in the Men's 3000m Steeplechase final at the 2019 IAAF Athletics World Championships at the Khalifa International stadium in Doha on October 4, 2019. PHOTO | ANDREJ ISAKOVIC | AFP

Kenya's Conseslus Kipruto celebrates after winning in the Men's 3000m Steeplechase final at the 2019 IAAF Athletics World Championships at the Khalifa International stadium in Doha on October 4, 2019. PHOTO | ANDREJ ISAKOVIC | AFP

Kenya's Conseslus Kipruto celebrates after winning in the Men's 3000m Steeplechase final at the 2019 IAAF Athletics World Championships at the Khalifa International stadium in Doha on October 4, 2019. PHOTO | ANDREJ ISAKOVIC | AFP

Kenya's Conseslus Kipruto celebrates after winning in the Men's 3000m Steeplechase final at the 2019 IAAF Athletics World Championships at the Khalifa International stadium in Doha on October 4, 2019. PHOTO | ANDREJ ISAKOVIC | AFP

GREAT WIN

Kenya's 2019 African Games champion Benjamin Kigen finished a disappointing seventh place with Abraham Kibiwot (8:06.95) winding up seventh. World Under-20 silver-medallist Leonard Kipkemoi Bett finished ninth in 8:10.64.

It was a great victory for the 24-year-old, who has been out with a back injury the entire season, and his celebration told it all.

Kipruto raised his arm, sat on a barrier while putting his finger to his lips and then one hand in the shape of a telescope to his eye.

Kenya's Conseslus Kipruto celebrates after winning in the Men's 3000m Steeplechase final at the 2019 IAAF Athletics World Championships at the Khalifa International stadium in Doha on October 4, 2019. PHOTO | ANDREJ ISAKOVIC | AFP

Kenya's Conseslus Kipruto celebrates after winning in the Men's 3000m Steeplechase final at the 2019 IAAF Athletics World Championships at the Khalifa International stadium in Doha on October 4, 2019. PHOTO | ANDREJ ISAKOVIC | AFP

Meanwhile, Kenya's Emmanuel Korir finished sixth in the 400m final at the Khalifa Stadium. Bahamian Steven Gardiner was crowned men's 400 metres world champion after timing a national record of 43.48 seconds.

Colombia's PanAm Games champion Anthony Zambrano finished second in 44.15sec while Fred Kerley of the United States took bronze in 44.17sec.

Advertisement