By JAMES ONYANGO MWAMBA

IN DOHA

Kenya's Conseslus Kipruto rallied from behind to edge out Ethiopia's Lamecha Girma to retain his World 3,000m steeplechase title at the Doha World Championships on Friday.

Kipruto, who is also the Olympic champion, claimed clocked 8 minutes and 01.35 seconds as Girma came in second in a new Ethiopian national record of 8:01.36.

The Kenyan summoned up a final burst of acceleration and hit the line first, just a mere 0.01 seconds faster than Girma.

Kenya's Conseslus Kipruto (left) crosses the finish line and wins next to second-placed Ethiopia's Lamecha Girma in the Men's 3000m Steeplechase final at the 2019 IAAF Athletics World Championships at the Khalifa International stadium in Doha on October 4, 2019. PHOTO | GIUSEPPE CACACE | AFP

Morocco's Soufiane El Bakkali clocked 8:03.76 for bronze. Both Kipruto and Girma had to face some anxious moments waiting for the race winner to be announced having crossed the line almost at the same time.

GREAT WIN

Kenya's 2019 African Games champion Benjamin Kigen finished a disappointing seventh place with Abraham Kibiwot (8:06.95) winding up seventh. World Under-20 silver-medallist Leonard Kipkemoi Bett finished ninth in 8:10.64.

It was a great victory for the 24-year-old, who has been out with a back injury the entire season, and his celebration told it all.

Kipruto raised his arm, sat on a barrier while putting his finger to his lips and then one hand in the shape of a telescope to his eye.

Meanwhile, Kenya's Emmanuel Korir finished sixth in the 400m final at the Khalifa Stadium. Bahamian Steven Gardiner was crowned men's 400 metres world champion after timing a national record of 43.48 seconds.