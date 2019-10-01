Conseslus launches steeplechase title defence

By JAMES ONYANGO MWAMBA

IN DOHA

Reigning champion Conseslus Kipruto will take the first step to retaining his title when he lines up in the first heat of men’s 3,000 metres steeplechase at the 2019 World Championships in Athletics in Doha from 6.15pm on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Kenya’s Grace Wanjiru wound up 26th in the women’s 20-kilometre walk on Sunday night with China sweeping the three medals.

Hong Liu won the gold in one hour, 32.53 minutes with compatriots Shenje Qieyang (1:33:10) and Liujing Yang (1:33:17) completing the podium places. Wanjiru’s time was 1:39:36 with Ethiopia’s Yehualeye Beletew the top-placed African at 16th place in 1:38:11.

REACHING THE FINAL

On the track, Kipruto, who timed eight minutes, 14.12 seconds to win gold medal in 2017 World Championships ahead of Moroccan Soufiane Elbakkali (8:14.49) and American Evan Jager (8:15.53), will compete in the first heat that will feature 15 athletes, among them his fellow Kenyan Benjamin Kigen, Ethiopia’s Chalo Beyo and Uganda’s Benjamin Kiplagat.

On Monday, Kipruto said his priority in the race remains reaching the final. “Tomorrow we will start our campaign with the semis where we will seek to finish among the first three across the line so as to reach the final. Personally, I want to win my heat and to put myself in a good mental state to win the final,” Kipruto told Nation Sport.

Elbakkali, who is also the African Games bronze medalist in the water and barriers race, won the 3000m steeplechase titles in Doha (8:07.22), Monaco (8:04.32) and Paris (8:06.64) legs of the 2019 Diamond League season while Kipruto has had a difficult season, finishing fifth in Paris before limping out of the race at the 2019 African Games in Rabat.

Kipruto, who qualified to compete by virtue of being the defending champion, has competed in only three races this season. On August 24, he finished fifth in his specialty in Paris leg of the IAAF Diamond League in a time of 8:13.75.

He then proceeded to the African Games on August 26 where he failed to finish. Kipruto then lined up in the water and barriers race at AG Memorial Van Dam in Brussels, where he wound up seventh in a time of 8:14.53.

Kenya’s other representatives Leonard Bett and Abraham Kibiwot will compete in the first and second heats respectively.

Bett will compete in the first heat against Kenyan-born American Stanley Kebenei and Uganda’s Boniface Sikowo, while Kibiwott competes in the second heat alongside 2017 silver medalist Elbakkali from Morocco who is the other title favourite.

At the national trials held on September 13 at Nyayo National Stadium, reigning world champion Kipruto started the race but dropped out after one lap. Bett timed 8:08.61 to win the national trials, followed by Kigen (8:05.12) and Kibiwott (8:05.72).

Kigen remained confident of posting a good performance in the race.