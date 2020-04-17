By BERNARD ROTICH

More by this Author

Imagine being related by blood, staying in the same compound, sleeping in the same house but forced to run separately outdoor because of the coronavirus pandemic.

That is what is happening to two close, elite athletes, 2011 World Youth Champion 2,000m steeplechase champion Norah Jeruto and her younger sister and understudy Daisy Jepkemei.

Despite living together, to observe government guidelines on social distancing the two sisters now craft separate running routes for the their daily training.

“As we train individually, one might slow down because of lack of teamwork but I normally try to run as usual in order to maintain my pace.”

She added: “There is no specific programme we are following now but we just have to train early in the morning and easy run in the evening.”

The duo were intent in making Team Kenya for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics this coming July but have had to change their training plans after the Games were postponed to next year. The athletic calendar has also been suspended because of the pandemic practically leaving athletes with no event to train for.

Advertisement

Jeruto and Jepkemei have always created a friendly rivalry in various competitions across the globe.

Nation Sport caught up with the two in Iten, Elgeyo Marakwet after their morning training when they were busy working at their farm, something they said they are now used to.

Daisy Jepkemei (left), and her elder sister, Norah Jeruto, former World Youth 2,000m steeplechase champion work at their farm in Iten, Elgeyo-Marakwet County, after doing individual training, as they keep themselves busy during the stay at home period due to coronavirus pandemic on April 15, 2020. PHOTO | JARED NYATAYA | NATION MEDIA GROUP

The siblings are under contracted with Altay Athletics Club in Kazakhstan, which has been their second home.

Jeruto said their training programme was disrupted by the pandemic and they are now forced to train on their own because there is no competition this season.

“The season will just go to waste but we are in good shape and we have been training while following the government's directive on social distancing. We normally run on separate routes because we don’t want trouble with the law,” she said.

Jeruto, 24, trained in Kazakhstan last year before shifting base to Kenya because of the unfavourable winter weather in Europe.

She said she was happy her career has been taking shape guided by people who understand the sport.

“It has been a long journey for me but I know many good things are ahead of me. It’s just a matter of time and I shall be at my peak,” said Jeruto.

WON IN OSLO

Last season was one of her best, winning various races but the most satisfying was Oslo Diamond League where she romped in 9:03.71, ahead of world record holder Beatrice Chepkoech who timed 9:04.30 while Hyvin Kiyeng settled for third place in 9:07.56.

Jepkemei on the other hand was eagerly waiting to participate in the Diamond League races with a start in the in 3,000m women’s in the Doha leg.

“I was really in good shape and wanted to judge my form in the Doha Diamond League as we looked ahead to the Olympic Games but now that has since come to a rude stop due to the coronavirus,” said Jepkemei.