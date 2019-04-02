Cross-country champions target more success

By AYUMBA AYODI

More by this Author

World Cross Country champions Hellen Obiri and Beatrice Chebet laid down their plans for the rest of the season upon arrival from their world beating exploits in Aarhus, Denmark.

However, Obiri, who won the senior women’s 10km race title and Chebet the women’s Under-20 title and the rest of the team, got back into the country on Monday without being paid their overseas allowances.

Athletics Kenya undertook to pay their local allowances with the government set to cater for the overseas allowances.

Obiri, 29, said she will take a rest before starting preparations for her World 5,000m title defence in Doha, Qatar in October before switching to 10,000m ahead of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

“Age is catching up and I need to scale the ladder,” said the 2016 Rio Olympics 5000m silver medallist, who will turn to road racing after the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Chebet, who is also the World Under-20 5000m champion, said she looks forward to adding the Africa Under-20 5000m title to her accolades later this month in Cote d’Ivoire.

Related Content World Cross Country team jets back home - PHOTOS

“I also want to take a shot at the African Games and World Championships due September and October respectively this year,” said Chebet, who thanked her coach Paul Kemei for inspiring her to victories.

Team Kenya to the just concluded World Cross Country arrived in the country to a heroic reception at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport.

The Emirates Airlines plane carrying the team touched down shortly after 2pm.

As usual, it was song and dance as traditional Kalenjin sour milk popularly known as mursik flowed freely when family members and relatives welcomed the athletes.

Among those at the airport to receive the athletes were Kericho County Governor Paul Chepkwony, Kipkelion East MP Joseph Limo and acting Sports Commissioner Japson Gitonga, who was the only key government official present.

World Cross Country champions Hellen Obiri and Beatrice Chebet led the team back home.

Geoffrey Kamworor, who relinquished his senior men's title to Uganda’s Joshua Cheptegei, had arrived in the country on Sunday.

Team manager Benjamin Njoga and head coach David Letting said the results could have been better as they picked great lessons from Denmark.

“We could have done much better but the biggest lesson we picked is that we should have send an advance team much earlier to survey the course that was the most difficult,” said Njoga.

“Our training didn’t capture the aspect of the hilly course in Aarhus that was extremely challenging.”

Njoga said in future they will focus on all aspects including research both on the course and their rivals.

He urged that the country to appreciate the athletes for their bravery despite the challenges that they didn’t expect to face especially the course.

Letting said his charges were a marked team by virtue of being the defending champions noting that rivals Ethiopia and Uganda dispatched their technical team in October last year to survey the course.

“They too arrived in Denmark match earlier,” said Letting. “That is why they had an edge over us.”

Deputy coach Julius Kirwa said the gains made in training went up in smoke when the team travelled for 18 hours only to arrive in Denmark a day before the event.

“We arrived on Thursday night and we only got to see the course on the eve of the race,” said Kirwa. “We had athletes with swollen legs because of the lengthy journey.”

Athletics Kenya vice President Paul Mutwii called on the government to in future provide air tickets on time.

“We also need flights that are convenient to the team so as good results are achieved,” said Mutwii.

Obiri, who welcomed by her husband and manager, Simon Nyaudi and daughter Tania, thanked Kenyans for their massive support.

“I promise the victory too at the World championship in Doha in October this year,” said the World 5000m champion.

Chebet, who is part of the Lemotit Athletics Club stable in Londiani, Kericho, was received by her coach Paul Kemei and parents Francis and Lilian Kirui and said will now turn her focus to the Africa Under-20 Championships due in Cote d’Ivoire later this month.