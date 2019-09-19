Date set for Kakamega Marathon

By DAVID KWALIMWA

The fifth edition of the Kakamega Forest Marathon will take place in Kakamega on November 30, with organisers optimistic the number of participants will rise by about 500 to 2000.

Speaking on Wednesday at the launch, coordinator Johnson Murila also explained that plans are underway to enable random doping tests before the races.

The registration fee for participants is Sh1500 and enables one to choose between competing in the 42km race, 21km, 15km, and bicycle races involving adults and juniors.

"This marathon is part of a wider project to sensitise the world on the need to protect indigenous forests. The Kakamega forest has over the years been exploited and if measures are not put in place to reign this, there is the risk that we may lose the same," said George Murila, who is coordinating the event.

There will also be a tree planting session during the event.

Winners of the men and women full marathon will each pocket half a million shillings and there are more rewards for participants who finish the race in the top-ten positions.

Half marathon winners will take home Sh250,000.