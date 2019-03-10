 David Bett wins Beyond Zero Half Marathon - Daily Nation
  1. Home
  2. Sports
  3. Athletics

David Bett wins Beyond Zero Half Marathon

Sunday March 10 2019

Beyond Zero Half Marathon

Members of the public take part in the 4th edition of First Lady Margaret Kenyatta's Beyond Zero Half Marathon in Nairobi on March 10, 2019. PHOTO | DENNIS ONSONGO | NATION MEDIA GROUP 

In Summary

  • The first three finishers in the half marathon races will take home Sh250,000, Sh125,000 and Sh75,000 respectively, while the top three finishers in the 10km will be rewarded with Sh100,000, Sh60,000 and Sh40,000 respectively.
Advertisement
 
By NATION REPORTER
More by this Author

Athlete David Bett won the 4th edition of First Lady Margaret Kenyatta's Beyond Zero Half Marathon that took place in Nairobi on Sunday morning.

Among those who took part in the races were Mrs Kenyatta, Deputy President William Ruto, Central Bank Governor Patrick Njoroge and Amina Mohamed, the new Sports Cabinet Secretary.

The first three finishers in the half marathon races will take home Sh250,000, Sh125,000 and Sh75,000 respectively, while the top three finishers in the 10km will be rewarded with Sh100,000, Sh60,000 and Sh40,000 respectively.

More follows

Related Stories

Image Gallery

Beyond Zero Half Marathon 2019

10/3/2019

First Lady Margaret Kenyatta leads participants in the 4th edition of the Beyond Zero Half Marathon in Nairobi on March 10, 2019. PHOTO | DENNIS ONSONGO | NATION MEDIA GROUP

2 days ago

Beyond Zero event: List of roads to be closed

Motorists have been advised to use alternative roads.

  • 5/2/2019 Beyond Zero race gets Sh163 million boost
  • 10  hours ago Ndereba, Boru to roll back years at ‘Beyond Zero’ race
    • Advertisement