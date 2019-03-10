David Bett wins Beyond Zero Half Marathon

By NATION REPORTER

Athlete David Bett won the 4th edition of First Lady Margaret Kenyatta's Beyond Zero Half Marathon that took place in Nairobi on Sunday morning.

Among those who took part in the races were Mrs Kenyatta, Deputy President William Ruto, Central Bank Governor Patrick Njoroge and Amina Mohamed, the new Sports Cabinet Secretary.

The first three finishers in the half marathon races will take home Sh250,000, Sh125,000 and Sh75,000 respectively, while the top three finishers in the 10km will be rewarded with Sh100,000, Sh60,000 and Sh40,000 respectively.