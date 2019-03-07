David Rudisha: My dad was a true legend

By BERNARD ROTICH

More by this Author

World 800 metres record holder David Rudisha has described his late father as “a great man who was an inspiration to many.”

Mzee Daniel Matasi Rudisha, 73, died on Wednesday night at War Memorial Hospital in Nakuru County where he was undergoing treatment.

The 1968 Olympic relay silver medallist had been admitted at the hospital after his kidneys failed and was on the road to recovery after moving out of the intensive care unit and was recovering on the normal ward.

According to his son, who is also the Olympic 800 metres champion, the problem was detected and Mzee Rudisha was admitted at the hospital where the doctors were monitoring him as he recovered.

“We have lost a great man who was an inspiration to many. My father died of cardiac arrest and it came so fast that even the doctor could not reach him on time to save him,” Rudisha Junior told Nation Sport. He also said his father was managing diabetes and pressure.

“My father was a jovial man and he had diabetes and pressure problems but you could see that he was in good health until the kidney problem was discovered.

“He was doing well and he was even walking and enjoying the sun outside the hospital,” he said.

He said his father joked that they would run together over 440 yards after he was discharged from hospital.

“He really loved athletics and that is why we are doing well in the sport today. He wanted to compete with me for 440 yards, instead of 400 metres, after coming out of the hospital. I had accepted the challenge but he didn’t make it.”

The athlete also said that they would update the public on the funeral arrangements back in Kilgoris, Narok County.

The senior Rudisha will be remembered for representing Kenya in the 1968 Olympics Games where he bagged silver medal in the 4x400m relay together with teammates Munyoro Nyamau, Naftali Bon and Charles Asati.

He later retired from athletics and took up a teaching role and at the same time was a coach, training and mentoring many athletes including former 800m world champion Billy Konchellah.

Athletics Kenya sent their condolences in a statement signed by Nairobi branch chairman Barnabas Korir.

Devoted life to athletics

"On behalf of the athletics fraternity, we would like to send our deepest condolences to Rudisha’s family and the people of Kilgoris at this difficult time. We mourn with you and celebrate the extraordinary life of this remarkable athlete who devoted his life to athletics," the statement read in part.

"Rudisha will always be remembered as a legend and the pioneer athlete who set the foundation for the current crop of athletes.

“Rudisha alongside Hezekiah Nyamao, Charles Asati and the late Naftali Bon placed Kenya firmly on the global athletics map in 1968, when they struck silver in the 4x400 metres relay at the Mexico Olympic Games," it added.

Korir said that the foundation Daniel laid in 1968 Mexico Olympics played a huge role in Kenya's 4X400m success in Munich four years later.

"The firm foundation they laid, saw Asati and Nyamao team up with Robert Ouko and the late Julius Sang four years later in Munich to elevate the title to gold, Kenya’s and Africa’s only Olympic gold medal ever in the 4x400m relay.”