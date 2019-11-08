Diamond Nairobi 10km road race returns

By AYUMBA AYODI

The second edition of The Diamond 10km Nairobi Series planned for November 30 was launched on Friday with a prize fund of Sh 1.48million.

Main sponsor Right Here-Golazo’s managing director Betty Kairo announced they not only have plans to make it an annual race but also spread to other major towns in the country.

“After reviving the Nairobi Series, we shall soon announce other Series heading into the new year,” said Kairo, who announced Athletics Kenya and Nation Media Group as their other partners.

Kairo disclosed that the race, which returns after five years, will start at 2pm at the iconic Uhuru Park’s processional way before hitting hit the major streets past renowned buildings at the city. It will then end at Uhuru Park.

Kairo said registration that attracts a fee of Sh 1,000, has started online at www.diamond10kseries.com and at Athletics Kenya headquarters, Riadha House.

Present during the launch at Right Here-Golazo offices in Nairobi, were the company’s executive creative director, Jimmy Geeraerts and hosts Athletics Kenya Nairobi Region chairman Barnaba Korir.

The winners in the elite men and women races will pocket Sh200,000 each in a prize fund that will trickle down to top 10 finishes in every category.

Six more categories have also been introduced at the event; men and women’s wheelchair race, men and women’s Masters (45-59 years) and men and women’s Masters (60 years and above). Winners in these categories will also earn cash awards.

Little-known Amos Kiplimo and 2011 and 2014 Berlin Marathon champion Florence Kiplagat claimed victories in the inaugural Nairobi Diamond 10km race in 2014 at the Uhuru Park.

Kiplimo clocked 27 minutes and 42 seconds while Kiplagat won in 31:42.