Doha Worlds: Obiri leads quest for 10,000m title

IN DOHA

World 5,000 metres champion Hellen Obiri leads Kenya’s quest to reclaim the women’s 10,000 metres title on Saturday night.

The race, which will see Kenyans up against traditional rivals Ethiopia, will be held from 9pm.

Obiri, who is also the Olympics silver medallist over 5,000m, teams up with 2017 World Championships bronze medallist Agnes Tirop and Rosemary Wanjiru against Ethiopian brigade led by Tsehay Gemechu who timed 30.15 to win 2019 Valencia 10km race, and the 2015 and 2017 Under-20 cross country world champion Letesenbet Gidey.

AYANA OUT

The Ethiopian brigade also has Netsanet Gudeta and Senbere Teferi with world and Olympic champion Almaz Ayana out with injury.

Tirop timed 31 minutes, 25.0 seconds to win women’s 10,000m at the national trials at Nyayo Stadium on September 13 ahead of Obiri (31.25.38) and Wanjiru (31:26.22) to book their places in the national team.

Interestingly, Obiri comes up against Ayana whom she beat in the final of 5,000m in 2017 World Championships, but she is the challenger this time over 10,00m. She will also double up for Kenya in 5000m.

ONE PLACE BETTER

Tirop, who claimed bronze in the 2017 edition of the championship in London behind winner Ayana and her compatriot Tirunesh Dibaba, will be hoping to go one place better when she lines up in the race on Saturday.

Two years ago in London, Tirop timed a Personal Best 31:05.50 to claim bronze.

“We have a strong field in the race but all of us have an opportunity to win something for themselves today,” Tirop said.

Gidey is the fastest woman in the race, having recorded a season best 30:37.89, followed by Gudeta with a season best of 30.40.85. Gidey sits at the top of the 2019 world list after coasting blasting to 10,000m victory at the Ethiopian trials in 30:37.89.

The world cross-country bronze medallist, who also won Ethiopia’s national championships over the 25-lap distance, goes into tonight’s race with good credentials.

The other athlete to look out for in the race are Dutch Sifan Hassan who has a personal best of 31:18.12. Hassan has also been entered in the women’s 5,000m race and women’s 1500m.