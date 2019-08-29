Edna Kiplagat to captain Doha marathoners

By JAMES ONYANGO MWAMBA

By BENARD ROTICH

Former two-time world marathon champion Edna Kiplagat will captain Kenya’s marathon teams to next month’s World Championships slated in Doha, Qatar.

Kiplagat, who narrowly missed a gold medal at the 2017 World Championships in London and settled for silver, will be seeking her third world title when she lines up in Doha.

She will team up with former Paris Marathon champion Visiline Jepkesho and Dubai Marathon champion Ruth Chepng’etich in the women’s 42-kilometre race.

In men’s marathon team, defending champion Geoffrey Kirui will team up with former Seoul Marathon champion Amos Kipruto, former Paris Marathon champion Paul Lonyangata, and 2014 Toronto Marathon champion Laban Korir.

Athletics Kenya officials, led by the team manager Joseph Kiget, on Thursday presented kits to the athletes after witnessing them train along Eldoret-Moiben road early in the morning, where they covered 40km long-run.

Kiget said the team was arrived at after consultations with stakeholders and coaches. Ernest Ng’eno and former World Half Marathon Championships bronze medallist Sally Chepyego were subsequently dropped from the team.

“After a wide consultation with stakeholders and coaches based on performance, two athletes were dropped, Sally Chepyego and Ernest Ng’eno,” said Kiget. Kiget also said Kenya’s marathon team is strong, and he expects that there will be teamwork ahead of the championships to deliver good results.

“We were with the athletes early in the morning and we managed to cover 40 kilometres in their long-run training. The team is strong and we expect good results in Doha,” said Kiget.

He also said AK has selected a strong coaches team and he is confident that they will deliver good results in the championships. “Kitting of the team has been a problem in the past but this time round, we have been able to deliver on time and we thank the AK for supplying the kits on time,” he said.