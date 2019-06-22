Edwin Soi rolls back the years to shock Tanui at Kasarani

By AYUMBA AYODI

More by this Author

The 2008 Olympics 5,000m bronze medallist Edwin Soi is back.

The 33-year-old Soi, who last represented Kenya in 5,000m race at the 2013 Moscow World Championships, edged out World 10,000m bronze medallist Paul Tanui in a sprint finish to win the men's 10,000m race at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on Saturday.

Soi clocked a breathtaking 27 minutes and 55.38 to triumph while Tanui, who is based in Japan, timed 27:58.06 as both athletes qualifies for the African Games slated for August 23 to September 3 in Casablanca, Morocco.

"I feel strong now after having recovered from multiple knee injuries," said Tanui. "I have had both knees treated in Italy and I am happy to be back."

Soi declared that age is just but a number saying he is ready once again to represent the country in Morocco with his eyes also focused on the World Championships planned from September 28 to October 6 in Doha, Qatar.

"My last medal was at the 2012 World Indoor when I claimed bronze in 3,000m. I am eager to win medals for Kenya once again as I seek the transition to road racing and eventually full marathons," said Soi.

Charles Mneria also clocked the African Games qualifying time of 28:18.06 but will have to wait for selectors decision since the first two athletes gained automatic qualification. The selectors will decide on the third qualifier.