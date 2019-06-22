  1. Home
  2. Sports
  3. Athletics

Edwin Soi rolls back the years to shock Tanui at Kasarani

Saturday June 22 2019

Edwin Soi (right) speaks to journalists after winning the men's 10,000m during the Athletics Kenya National trials fro the African Games at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on June 22, 2019. PHOTO | AYUMBA AYODI |

Edwin Soi (right) speaks to journalists after winning the men's 10,000m during the Athletics Kenya National trials fro the African Games at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on June 22, 2019. PHOTO | AYUMBA AYODI |  NATION MEDIA GROUP

In Summary

  • The 33-year-old Soi last represented Kenya in 5,000m race at the 2013 Moscow World Championships
Advertisement
 
AYUMBA AYODI
By AYUMBA AYODI
More by this Author

The 2008 Olympics 5,000m bronze medallist Edwin Soi is back.

The 33-year-old Soi, who last represented Kenya in 5,000m race at the 2013 Moscow World Championships, edged out World 10,000m bronze medallist Paul Tanui in a sprint finish to win the men's 10,000m race at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on Saturday.
Soi clocked a breathtaking 27 minutes and 55.38 to triumph while Tanui, who is based in Japan, timed 27:58.06 as both athletes qualifies for the African Games slated for August 23 to September 3 in Casablanca, Morocco.

"I feel strong now after having recovered from multiple knee injuries," said Tanui. "I have had both knees treated in Italy and I am happy to be back."

Soi declared that age is just but a number saying he is ready once again to represent the country in Morocco with his eyes also focused on the World Championships planned from September 28 to October 6 in Doha, Qatar.

"My last medal was at the 2012 World Indoor when I claimed bronze in 3,000m. I am eager to win medals for Kenya once again as I seek the transition to road racing and eventually full marathons," said Soi.

Charles Mneria also clocked the African Games qualifying time of 28:18.06 but will have to wait for selectors decision since the first two athletes gained automatic qualification. The selectors will decide on the third qualifier.

Related Stories

Advertisement