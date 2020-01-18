Elgeyo Marakwet athletes rule North Rift X-Country

By BERNARD ROTICH

By SAMMY LUTTA

Elgeyo Marakwet showed its prowess in athletics after bagging both the senior 10km women and 8km junior men titles during the North Rift Cross Country Championships in Lodwar, Turkana County early Saturday.

The men’s senior race, 6km junior women and 5km boys category will take place at 5pm in the evening due to the high temperatures in Lodwar during the day.

Iten-based Monica Chirchir won the women’s 10km race in 32:46.29 ahead of Judith Korir also from Elgeyo Marakwet who timed 32:52.92 while Irene Cheptai, who represented Turkana, finished third in 33:02.80.

The race started 20 minutes past 6am due to the high temperatures experienced in the region. This is the first time in history the trials have been held in Lodwar.

KOGEI WINS

Bravin Kogei cruised to victory in 23:02.64 in the 8km junior category after running a brilliant race, staying at the back of the leading pack before he came alive in the last 2km.

“I had done good training though I had an arm injury which is now healing and I’m happy I managed to run well and win the race. The course was challenging but I fought to the last minute,” he said.

The athlete has now shifted his focus to the national trials for the Africa Cross Country Championships.

“This is just a build-up for the season because I want to seek a ticket to represent Kenya in the Olympics Games in the 10,000m race,” said Kogei, younger sibling of World Under-20 10,000m champion Rhonex Kipruto.

Bernard Kipkurui was second in 23:03.42 while Shadrack Kiplagat settled for third place in 23:06.99.

In the 5km girls' category, Naomi Kemboi took an early lead to win in 16:32.54 ahead of Faith Kimutai who clocked 16:44.86 while Brenda Kiplagat timed 16:52.17 to ensure Elgeyo Marakwet athletes sweep the podium.

SELECTED RESULTS

1. Bravin Kogei (23:02.64), 2. Bernard Kipkurui (23:03.42), 3. Shadrack Kiplagat (23:06.99), 4. David Kiboi (23:13.84), 5. Bravin Kiprop (23:19.52)

SENIOR WOMEN 10KM