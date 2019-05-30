Manang’oi focused on world record attempt

By AYUMBA AYODI

More by this Author

The 1,500 metres world record in his crosshairs, Kenya’s world champion over the distance, Elijah Manang’oi, plans to use Thursday's Stockholm and the June 13 Oslo legs of the IAAF Diamond League to prepare for his big attempt in Monaco.

Manang’oi might have ran a world lead time of three minutes and 32.21 seconds when winning the 2018 Diamond League season opening leg in Doha on May 3, but he is determined to improve on his personal best of 3:28.80 before September’s World Championships in Doha.

Asked if the world record time of 3:26.00 set by legendary Moroccan Hicham El Guerrouj on July 14, 1998, will be on his mind Manang’oi retorted: “Oh yes! It’s now 11 years and for sure, someone should think about breaking it. It’s quite possible with good preparations and I believe I am doing that.”

Manang’oi has chosen Monaco, where he chalked his PB on July 21, 2017, as the precise venue owing to the good weather and rich field in the Monegasque capital.

The “Herculis” Monaco Diamond League meeting will be held on July 12 at the Prince Louis II Stadium in the heart of the principality.

“It has always been my dream and it’s my target this year to give the world record another shot and, if successful, it will definitely inspire me ahead of my world title defence,” said Manang’oi.

“Nothing is impossible in this world as long as you commit to the cause.”

Manang’oi said he looks forward to a great season, having embraced a splendid 2018 season, where he won the Commonwealth, Africa and Intercontinental Cup (World Cup) titles.

MANANG'OI, CHERUIYOT CLASH AGAIN

On Thursday, Manang’oi, 26, is up against a mouth-watering field that has 2018 Diamond League winner and training partner Timothy Cheruiyot, World Under-18 and Under-20 1,500m champion George Manang’oi and Norway’s 18-year-old European 1,500m and 5,000m champion, Jakob Ingebrigsten.

Despite playing second fiddle to Manang’oi in all the championship races, Cheruiyot, 23, will undoubtedly be looking to assert his authority again in 2019 Diamond League.

Cheruiyot finished second in Doha.

Oslo leg of the Diamond League is June 13.

Interestingly, it will be the first time in many years that the women’s 800m race won’t feature Olympic and World 800m champion Caster Semenya from South Africa, Kenya’s Margaret Nyairera and Burundian Francine Niyonsaba after the new hyperandrogenism rule came to effect on May 8 this year.

Basically, the rule sidelines female athletes with dominant male hormones.

Their absence will present a good opportunity for, among others, the 2017 London World 800m bronze medallist Ajee Wilson from USA and Kenya’s Nelly Jepkosgei to star.

Wilson and Jepkogei finished third and fourth in season bests 1:58.83 and 1:59.00 behind Semenya and Niyonsaba respectively in Doha.

OBIRI IN NORWAY

Jepkosgei, who herself was close to her lifetime best in the Qatari capital, went on to take the win in Nanjing, an IAAF event in 1:59.98 on May 21.

World 5,000m champion Hellen Obiri takes her imperious form to the 5,000m race in Stockholm, having won the World Cross Country title in March followed by the 3,000m race in Doha on May 3 and Great Manchester Run title on May 11.

Obiri chalked a world lead time of 8:25.60 when she won the 3,000m in Doha, beating Ethiopia’s Genzebe Dibaba (8:26.20, PB) and compatriot Lilian Kasait (8:29.02, PB) to second and third respectively.

Obiri’s and Kasait’s challengers include compatriots, world 10,000m bronze medallist Agnes Jebet, Caroline Chepkoech and former Africa 5,000m champion Margaret Chelimo, who placed fifth in the 5,000m at the World Championships two years ago.

The card also has men’s 10,000m where World Under-20 10,000m champion Kenya’s Rhonex Kipruto, who was placed sixth in the World Cross Country Championships in March, is in the mix.

In this non-Diamond League event, the other biggest names to start are 2016 Rio Olympics 5,000m silver medallist Paul Chelimo of USA and Ethiopia’s Olympic 5,000m bronze medallist Hagos Gebriwhet, who makes his first attempt at the 25-lap distance.