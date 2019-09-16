Elijah Manang'oi to miss Doha World Championships

By AYUMBA AYODI

Kenya’s Elijah Manang'oi will not defend his World 1,5000m title.

Making the announcement on his official Facebook page, the 26-year-old Manang’oi said an ankle injury he picked in training has locked him out of the World Championships that will be held from September 27 to October 6 this year.

“Sad that I am not able to defend my 1,500m title in Doha WC due to an ankle injury I picked in training. I have no choice,” said Manang'oi adding that he will now have to work on rehabilitation before turning his focus to 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

“It’s only God who knows why but I want all my fans across the World to continue having faith in me,” added Manang'oi, who took his time to wish his team mates best of luck in the metric mile race in Doha.

Those in the 1,500m team are World Under-20 1,500m champion George Manang'oi, who is his younger brother and World and Commonwealth 1,500m silver medallist Timothy Cheruiyot.

Also in the team is the 2014 Africa 1,500m bronze medallist Ronald Kwemoi, who is making a return to the team after long lay-off, having lost in the semi-finals of the 1,500m during the 2017 World Championships in London.

Kenya had the privilege of fielding four athletes by virtue of having a defending champion Elijah Manang'oi and Cheruiyot, the Diamond League Series winner.

The 2016 World Under-20 1,500m Kumari Taki could be picked by Athletics Kenya for the Doha event after finishing fourth during the trials last weekend.

It will be Cheruiyot’s third appearance at the World Championships, having settled seventh in 2015 Beijing before going for silver in 2017 London, losing the battle to Elijah.