BetLion offers odds on INEOS 1:59 Challenge

Gaming firm BetLion on Thursday took the bold step of giving Kenyans a platform to bet on Eliud Kipchoge as he attempts to be the first athlete to run a marathon in under two hours on Saturday in Vienna.

BeLion released the odds on the INEOS 1:59 Challenge, where Kipchoge will be seeking to re-write the history books of long distance running.

The odds on Eliud Kipchoge to run a time less than 2 hours has an odd of 1.85.

"The main motivator behind pricing the race was in appreciation of how Kenyans love their athletics; and what better way than they can enjoy and make some money as they get entertained," said Spencer Okach, BetLion managing director.

“As BetLion, we love sports and are always dynamic enough to price up whatever sport our customers enjoy,” he added.

The official start time of the race will be confirmed on Friday, but it will be between 6am and 10am on Saturday.

