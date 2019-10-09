alexa Confirmed: Day for Eliud Kipchoge's INEOS 1:59 Challenge - Daily Nation
Confirmed: Day for Eliud Kipchoge's INEOS 1:59 Challenge

Wednesday October 9 2019

World marathon record holder Eliud Kipchoge boards a private jet at Eldoret International Airport on October 7, 2019 on his way to Vienna, Austria for the “INEOS 1:59 Challenge”. PHOTO | JARED NYATAYA | NATION MEDIA GROUP

  • The official start time of the race will be confirmed on Friday, but it will be between 6am and 10am on Saturday.
By AYUMBA AYODI
Eliud Kipchoge's INEOS 1:59 Challenge will be held on Saturday in Vienna, the organisers announced on Wednesday.

The official start time of the race will be confirmed on Friday, but it will be between 6am and 10am on Saturday.

Kenyan long distance legend will be seeking to become the first athlete to run the marathon below 2 hours.

Kipchoge, 34, made his first attempt during the Monza Nike Breaking2 in Monza, Italy on May 6, 2017 where he came short by 26 seconds, clocking 2:00:25.

More to follow...

