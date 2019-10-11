alexa Kipchoge's INEOS 1:59 Challenge time confirmed - Daily Nation
Kipchoge's INEOS 1:59 Challenge time confirmed

Friday October 11 2019

Eliud Kipchoge, current world record holder and winner of the London Marathon 2019, visits the course for the INEOS 1:59 Challenge in Vienna on October 9, 2019 ahead of his attempt to become the first human being to run a sub-two hour marathon on October 12. PHOTO | INEOS 1:59 |

In Summary

  • Kipchoge holds the men's marathon world record with a time of 2hr 01min 39sec, which he set in Berlin on September 16, 2018.
The INEOS 1:59 Challenge will start at 9:19am East African Time, Organisers confirmed on Friday.

Kenya's Eliud Kipchoge will be attempting to become the first athlete to go below two hours in a marathon in his INEOS 1:59 Challenge in Vienna on Saturday.

"The #INEOS159 Challenge will begin at 08:15 CEST tomorrow morning. But where in the world will you be watching?" read a tweet from the INEOS 1:59 Challenge organisers on Friday afternoon.

Kipchoge holds the men's marathon world record with a time of 2hr 01min 39sec, which he set in Berlin on September 16, 2018.

The 34-year-old Kenyan will attempt in Vienna in a huge park where the path has been specially prepared for this event to become the first athlete to run the distance below two hours. Two years ago he tried, and failed by 26 seconds, at Monza, Italy.

