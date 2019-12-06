Eliud Kipchoge awarded honorary PhD

By SAMUEL GACHARIRA

Olympic marathon champion and world marathon record holder Eliud Kipchoge has been awarded a honorary Doctor of Science degree by Laikipia University during its seventh graduation ceremony.

Kipchoge, the 2019 World Athletics Male Athlete of the Year, was feted during the graduation ceremony at the university’s main campus.

The world marathon record holder took to his Twitter account to thank the university for honouring him.

"Today I was awarded the Honorary Degree of Science from Laikipia University. I thank the university fraternity for this auspicious award. Thank you," tweeted Kipchoge.

The university said the award was meant to honour Kipchoge’s “tremendous contributions in the realm of sports”.

HONORIS CAUSA

“Pursuant of Laikipia University Charter, 2013 Section III, (21) (4) (k) on the conferment of honorary degrees and upon recommendation of the university senate and approval therefore by the Laikipia University council, the university has the pleasure of to present Mr Eliud Kipchoge to Kenyans and the international community for the award of Doctor of Science (Honoris Causa) during the 7th graduation ceremony,” Laikipia University said last month.

Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Academic Research and Student Affairs Wanjiku Chiuri said that the university settled on Kipchoge after he recommended by the university’s Senate and approved by the Laikipia University Council.

CENTRE OF EXCELLENCE

“We want to become the centre of excellence in sport and arts as we move into the new curriculum. This is the reason why we settled on him,” said Prof Chiuri.

Prof Chiuri said that the university senate recognised Kipchoge’s contributions in the field of sports.

She noted that this is the first time that the university is awarding a top sports personality with an honorary degree.

In October, Kipchoge was awarded the Elder of the Order of the Golden Heart of Kenya (EGH) by President Uhuru Kenyatta during Mashujaa Day celebrations in Mombasa.

EGH is the highest honour that can be awarded to a civilian.

Kipchoge recently became the first person to run the 42-kilomtre marathon race in under two hours.