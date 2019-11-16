Eliud Kipchoge feted by Isuzu

By AYUMBA AYODI

More by this Author

Isuzu East Africa lived up to it promise to present Olympic Marathon champion Eliud Kipchoge with an Isuzu Single Cabin worth Sh4.1 million on Saturday following his exploits at the "Ineos 159 Challenge last month.

Isuzu World chairman Eisaku Akazawa flew in on time from Japan to present the World Marathon record holder with the vehicle at the scenic Karura Forest on Sturday.

However, Kipchoge, who was accompanied by his wife Grace and their three children, took an estimated 200 participants that included school children, to a 4km race at the Forest before the colourful ceremony.

Also in Kipchoge’s entourage were his coach Patrick Sang, training partner Geoffrey Kamworor, who is fresh from winning the New York City Marathon, Sally Chepyego, who finished third in Berlin Marathon and 2015 World 3,0000m steeplechase champion Hyvin Kiyeng.

Kipchoge made history as the first man to run a marathon under two hours when he clocked 1:59:41 during the “Ineos 1:59 Challenge” on October 12 in Vienna, Austria.

The vehicle’s number plate, KCW 159V, was quite symbolic with the numbers and letter “159V” stating his achievement of 1:59 and V the venue that was Vienna.

Advertisement

Akazawa would present Kipchoge, who turned 35 on November 5, too with a birthday gift of a model of Isuzu track build by workers from the Isuzu headquarters in Tokyo.

Akazawa, who was accompanied by Isuzu East Africa managing director Rita Kavashe, hailed Kipchoge for his exploits saying he was a major inspiration to many in the world.

“I really want to invite him to our factory in Japan so that he can talk to our other employees and inspire them in their work,” said Akazawa.

“What Kipchoge has achieved isn’t through magic, but hard work, discipline and consistency.”

Kipchoge would also field questions from the multitude, who got to know about his struggles before winning his maiden Olympic medal in marathon during the 2016 Rio Summer Games, a feat that took him many years, having won the World 5,000m title in 2003 at the age of 19.

“That goes to signify my motivation that No human is limited,” said Kipchoge, who advised the youth to take their education seriously. “Education spurs the talent.” said Kipchoge.

Kipchoge advised the youngsters to embrace hard work in all their endeavours. “Even the Bible says you only reap what you sow,” said Kipchoge.

Kavashe said their move to invite pupils and students from surrounding schools including Muhuri Muchiri Secondary School and Embakasi Girls to the presentation was deliberate.