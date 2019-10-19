G.O.A.T Kipchoge in Mombasa for Mashujaa Day fete

By WACHIRA MWANGI

Man of the moment Eliud Kipchoge on Saturday morning checked into Pride Inn Paradise Beach Resort and Spa in Mombasa under tight presidential security.

The world marathon record holder was flown to the Coastal city by the Kenya Forest Services ahead of Sunday's Mashujaa Day celebrations to be presided over by President Uhuru Kenyatta at Mombasa's Mama Ngina Waterfront. Kipchoge is expected to be recognised by the President during the fete.

Kipchoge, draped in a black suit, was accompanied by Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed, his coach Patrick Sang and Athletics Kenya president Jackson Tuwei.

Last weekend, the 34-year-old became the first human to run a marathon in under two hours after clocking 1 hour, 59 minutes, 40sec in the INEOS 1:59 Challenge staged in Vienna.

Kipchoge then went to the Netherlands with his manager Jos Hermerns where he was expected to stay for a while as he recovers after the historic run in Vienna.

Kipchoge, now considered the greatest marathoner of all time, was assisted by 41 pacemakers in Vienna and entered the Guinness Book of World Records for running the first sub two-hour marathon.

