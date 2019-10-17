By BERNARD ROTICH

More by this Author

Chicago Marathon champion Lawrence Cherono on Wednesday jetted back home and was received by family and friends at the Eldoret International Airport.

His mother Mary Cherono adorned him with a sinendet (it means a garland in Kalenjin) before giving him mursik (traditional fermented milk). This shows a hero was being welcomed.

The athlete, who is also the Boston Marathon champion, said he is focusing on the next season.

“I want to represent the country in the Olympics Games in Tokyo, Japan. That’s my dream. I will be keeping my fingers crossed,” said Cherono.

He won the Chicago Marathon last Sunday by clocking 2 hours 05 minutes and 45 seconds ahead of Ethiopians Dejene Debela (2:05:46) and Asefa Mengstu (2:05:48) who were in second and third respectively.

Cherono revealed that after watching Eliud Kipchoge in the “INEOS 1:59 Challenge” last Saturday, he was convinced that he can also do wonders.

Advertisement

“I watched Kipchoge running and I must say he really inspired me, that’s what pushed me to hang on in the leading group,” he said.

The athlete, who is now commonly known for his sprint finish, said that he was happy with his achievement after a good fight.