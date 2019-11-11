By ELIAS MAKORI

Kenya’s world marathon record holder Eliud Kipchoge has made the final shortlist of five athletes for next weekend’s World Athletics Awards to be held in Monaco.

But world champion and Diamond League winner in the 1,500 metres, Timothy Cheruiyot, has been eliminated in the vote, the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) announced in a statement on Monday.

“The five athletes, who represent four countries from three area associations, have illustrated excellence across nearly all athletics disciplines in 2019,” the IAAF statement said.

Besides Kipchoge, who last month became the first man to run the marathon in under two hours, the other finalists are Ugandan world 10,000 metres champion Joshua Cheptegei, American pole vault world title holder Sam Kendricks, his 200m compatriot Noah Lyles and Norwegian hurdler Karsten Warholm.

A three-way voting process determined the finalists with the World Athletics Council and the World Athletics Family casting their votes by email, while fans voted online via our social media platforms, the IAAF statement explained.

“The Council’s vote counted for 50 percent of the result, while the Athletics Family’s votes and the public votes each counted for 25 percent of the final result ahead of the end of the voting process on November 4.

The winners will be announced at the 2019 World Athletics Awards in Monaco on November 23.