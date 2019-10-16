Kenya's world record holder Eliud Kipchoge sneaked back into the country quietly early Wednesday morning following his history exploits on Saturday in Vienna.

Kipchoge became the first human to run a marathon in under two hours after clocking 1 hour, 59 minutes, 40sec in the INEOS 1:59 Challenge staged in Vienna.

"Honoured to fly our CHAMPION @eliudkipchoge home from Amsterdam. The Pride is so proud of you! #ChampionOnBoard #NoHumanIsLimited," Kenya Airways tweeted on Wednesday.

Kipchoge had flown to the Netherlands with his manager Jos Hermerns where he was expected to stay for a while as he recovers after the historic run in Vienna.

Those who know the 34-year-old, now considered the greatest marathoner of all time, are not shocked at how he returned without fanfare.

More to follow...