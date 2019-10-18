alexa Eliud Kipchoge sues local radio - Daily Nation
Eliud Kipchoge sues local radio

Friday October 18 2019

Kenya's Eliud Kipchoge (white jersey) runs during his attempt to bust the mythical two-hour barrier for the marathon on October 12, 2019 in Vienna. Kipchoge holds the men's world record for the distance with a time of 2hr 01min 39sec, which he set in the flat Berlin marathon on September 16, 2018. PHOTO | HERBERT NEUBAUER |

In Summary

  • Kipchoge became the first human to run a full marathon under two hours last weekend.
  • Kipchoge clocked 1hour, 59 minutes, 40sec in the INEOS 1:59 Challenge in Vienna last Saturday.
  • He is the Olympic champion.
World marathon record holder Eliud Kipchoge on Friday sued NRG Radio over the use of his images and name without consent.

Through flamboyant city lawyer Donald Kipkorir, Kipchoge, who last weekend became the first human to run a full marathon under two hours, demanded that the radio station issues "an unqualified apology", expunges his name and images from their social media accounts and also write back to his representatives when the above is done.

Kipchoge is the 2016 Olympic marathon champion and 2003 world 5000m gold medallist.

More to follow...

