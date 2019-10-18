Eliud Kipchoge sues local radio

World marathon record holder Eliud Kipchoge on Friday sued NRG Radio over the use of his images and name without consent.

Through flamboyant city lawyer Donald Kipkorir, Kipchoge, who last weekend became the first human to run a full marathon under two hours, demanded that the radio station issues "an unqualified apology", expunges his name and images from their social media accounts and also write back to his representatives when the above is done.