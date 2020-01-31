alexa Kipchoge, Kosgei to lead Kenya's Olympic marathon team - PHOTOS - Daily Nation
Kipchoge, Kosgei to lead Kenya's Olympic marathon team - PHOTOS

Friday January 31 2020

Men's elite race winner Kenya's Eliud Kipchoge (left) and Women's elite race winner Kenya's Brigid Kosgei pose with the trophy during the London Marathon winners' photocall at Tower Bridge in central London on April 29, 2019. PHOTO | BEN STANSALL |

In Summary

  • Athletics Kenya president Jackson Tuwei Friday named the national marathon team for the Summer Games slated for July 24 to August 9
  • Kipchoge will lead the men's team that also has Amos Kipruto and Lawrence Cherono
  • Kosgei will team up with 2018 London Marathon champion Vivian Cheruiyot and world champion Ruth Chepng'etich
AYUMBA AYODI
By AYUMBA AYODI
World marathon record holders Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei will lead Team Kenya over the 42-kilometre race at the Tokyo Olympics.

This is after Athletics Kenya president Jackson Tuwei Friday named the duo in the national marathon team for the Summer Games slated for July 24 to August 9. The marathon will, however, be run in Sapporo due to heat concerns in Tokyo during that period.

Kipchoge, who became the first man to run the marathon under two hours last year, will lead the men's team that also has World Marathon bronze medallist Amos Kipruto and Boston and Chicago Marathon champion Lawrence Cherono.

Bedan Karoki, who finished second in the Tokyo Marathon and fourth in Chicago last year, is among the reserves alongside Honolulu Marathon and African Games Half Marathon winner Titus Ekiru.

Bedan Karoki (left) and Lawrence Cherono before the Tokyo Olympics Marathon team naming at Riadha House, Nairobi on January 31, 2020. PHOTO | AYUMBA AYODI | NATION MEDIA GROUP

Kipchoge will be defending his title after winning gold in Rio de Janeiro in 2016.

Kosgei, who shattered Paula Radcliffe's 16-year record in Chicago last year, will team up with 2018 London Marathon champion Vivian Cheruiyot and world champion Ruth Chepng'etich in a bid to win Kenya's first ever Olympic gold medal in women's marathon race.

From left: Brigid Kosgei, Valerie Aiyabei and Ruth Chepng'etich before the Tokyo Olympics Marathon team naming at Riadha House, Nairobi on January 31, 2020. PHOTO | AYUMBA AYODI | NATION MEDIA GROUP

Frankfurt Marathon champion Valary Aiyabei and Sally Chepyego, who finished third in Berlin last year, will be the reserves.

More to follow...

