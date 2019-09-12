Korir, Rotich stay in hunt for 800m Doha ticket

By AYUMBA AYODI

United States-based Emmanuel Korir and Collins Kipruto won their heats on Thursday to qualify for the final of men's 800m in the ongoing National trials for the World Championships.

Korir eased home in 1 minute and 46.6 seconds to triumph beating Abel Kipsang to second place in 1:46.8 as Ferguson Rotich came in third in 1:46.9 to all sail through to the final.

Kipruto claimed the second semi-final in 1:45.7 edging out Jonathan Kitilit and Ng'eno Kipng'etich in 1:46.3 and 1:46.7 respectively to reach the final alongside former World Under-20 800m champion Alfred Kipketer, who clocked 1:47.0.

United States-based Michael Saruni was the major casualty in the second semi-final.

Eglay Nalianya and Emily Cherotich won their respective heats to reach the women's 800m final.

Nalianya clocked 2:03.59 seconds to win the first semi-final, beating Jarinter Mawia to second place in 2:04.20. Cherotich timed 2:04.7 to win the second semi-final.