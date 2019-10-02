Emmanuel Korir storms into 400m final
Wednesday October 2 2019
IN DOHA
Kenya's Emmanuel Korir made it to the 400m final with a season best 44.87 in the semi-finals at the Khalifa Stadium in Doha on Wednesday.
The US-based Kenyan finished second in Heat One behind American Fred Kerley who timed 44.25.
It was a blow for Team Kenya after Alphas Kishoyian, the other Kenyan in the semi-finals, finished sixth in Heat 3 in the race won by Machel Cedenio of Trinidad and Tobago in 44.41.
Kishoyian's 45.55 was not enough to give him a place in the final.
Korir shocked many after he failed to make the 800m final - where he was the hot favourite for the gold after the withdrawal of Botswana star Nigel Amos.
More to follow...