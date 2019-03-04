Ethiopia's Kejelcha breaks indoor mile world record

By AFP

Ethiopia's Yomif Kejelcha crushed the world indoor mile record on Sunday with a time of 3min 47.01sec at the Bruce Lehane Invitational in Boston.

The 21-year-old broke a record that was older than he is -- the mark of 3:48.45 set by Morocco's Hicham El Gerrouj on February 12, 1997.

It was third time lucky for Kejelcha, who narrowly missed out on breaking world indoor records in his two previous races.

He finished just 0.01 outside the world indoor mile record at the Millrose Games with a time of 3:48.46, and was then beaten to the world indoor 1,500m record in Birmingham one week later when compatriot Samuel Tefera won in 3:31.04.