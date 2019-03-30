By AYUMBA AYODI

Fantu Worku destroyed Kenya’s anchor Winfred Mbithe in the last lap to hand Ethiopia victory in the mixed relay race at the World Cross Country Championships in Aarhus, Denmark on Saturday.

The Ethiopians seem to have mastered the last steep upper hill climb where they beat the leadings Kenyans for the exchange.

However, it’s Worku, who led Mbithe on the hill before opening up a wide gap as Ethiopia won in 25 minutes and 49n seconds.

Then Rababe Arafi would overtake the exhausted Mbithe on the hill before going on to hand Morocco silver in 26:22 minutes as Mbithe came in third to give Kenya bronze in 26:29. Mbithe was in the team that won gold when the relay made its debut at the World Cross in 2017 Kampala.