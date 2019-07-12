Kadogo, Mwai new Kenya Police sprints masters

By AYUMBA AYODI

More by this Author

Eunice Kadogo and Peter Mwai are the 2019 National Police Service Athletics Championship women and men's 100m champions.

Kadogo recovered from a slow start to stun defending champion and national record holder Maximilla Imali on the line.

Kadogo, who is in the 200m team for the African Games, clocked 11.69 seconds beating Imali to second place in 11.73.

"I am glad to reclaim my title despite my poor reaction. It could have been better, " said Kadogo.

Graceful in defeat, Imali said she couldn't push hard owing to some muscle strain. "I felt some pain in my leg midway but I will be fine," said Imali.

Millicent Ndoro came in third in 11.86 with Freshia Mwangi taking fourth place in 12.23.

Related Stories Unstoppable Kamworor reclaims Police 10,00m title

Mwai also recovered from a poor start, to hit the front midway before winning in 10.62.