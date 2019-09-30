Sum falters as Uganda's Nakaayi takes 800m gold

By AFP

DOHA

Kenya's Eunice Sum finished a disappointing sixth as Halimah Nakaayi of Uganda won the women's 800m at the world championships here Monday, producing a sprint finish to claim the throne left vacant by the absent South African Caster Semenya.

Nakaayi, 24, timed her race to perfection moving onto the shoulder of leader Ajee Wilson of the United States on the bend before kicking for home down the stretch.

Nakaayi took gold in 1min 58.04sec, with the fast-finishing Raevyn Rogers of the United States taking silver in 1:58.18.

Wilson had to settle for bronze in 1:58.84.

The 800m at this year's championships took place with the glaring absence of South Africa's two-time Olympic champion Semenya.

