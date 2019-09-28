By JAMES ONYANGO MWAMBA

More by this Author

IN DOHA

Kenya's 2013 World champion Eunice Sum advanced to the women's 800m final in the Doha World Championships on Saturday.

Sum timed 2:00.10 to finish second in Heat 3 behind Ugandan Halimah Nakaayi who clocked a season best 1:59.35. Ce'Aira Brown of the United States finished third in 2:00.12 to qualify as one of the two fastest losers alongside Natoya Goule (2:00.33) of Jamaica.

Pre-competition favourite Ajee Wilson of the USA obliterated the field in 2:00.31 in Heat 2 ahead of Rababe Arafi of Morocco who timed 2:00.80.

And Sum was happy with her performance and strategy in the semi-finals which she said worked as planned.

"I planned to run from outside so as to avoid the mistake I had committed during the heats. Although the Ugandan (Nakaayi) tried to hold me at the back as she tried to create room for herself. I was spiked two times in the heats, but I came off better today," Sum told Nation Sport.

Related Stories Kenyan trio coasts into World Championships 800m semis

Advertisement

Sum said her strategy is to go all out in the final in the chase of a medal.

In the final, Sum will come up against America's Raevin Rogers who timed 1:59.57 in the first semi-final heat to reach the final alongside second-placed Winnie Nanyondo from Uganda who clocked 1:59.75.