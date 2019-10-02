Ex-Farah coach used athletes as 'laboratory animals'
Wednesday October 2 2019
BERLIN
Top coach Alberto Salazar, banned for four years following a doping probe, used athletes as "laboratory animals", the US Anti-Doping Agency's chief Travis Tygart said Wednesday.
Athletes working with Salazar in his Nike-backed Oregon Project training group were kept completely in the dark about substances administered by the coach, including whether they were illegal or not, Tygart said in a interview with Germany's ZDF TV.
