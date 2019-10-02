alexa Ex-Farah coach used athletes as 'laboratory animals' - Daily Nation
Ex-Farah coach used athletes as 'laboratory animals'

Wednesday October 2 2019

In this file photo taken on August 21, 2015 Cuban-American coach Alberto Salazar attends a practice session ahead of the 2015 IAAF World Championships at the "Bird's Nest" National Stadium in Beijing. PHOTO | ADRIAN DENNIS |  AFP

  • Athletes working with Salazar in his Nike-backed Oregon Project training group were kept completely in the dark about substances administered by the coach, including whether they were illegal or not, Tygart said in a interview with Germany's ZDF TV.
AFP
By AFP
BERLIN

Top coach Alberto Salazar, banned for four years following a doping probe, used athletes as "laboratory animals", the US Anti-Doping Agency's chief Travis Tygart said Wednesday.

Athletes working with Salazar in his Nike-backed Oregon Project training group were kept completely in the dark about substances administered by the coach, including whether they were illegal or not, Tygart said in a interview with Germany's ZDF TV.

More to follow...

