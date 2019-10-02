Chepng'etich, Chebet ease into 1500m semis

By JAMES ONYANGO MWAMBA

More by this Author

IN DOHA

Defending champion Faith Chepng'etich Kipyegon eased into the semi-finals of the women's 1500m at the World Championships here on Wednesday.

Kenya's African champion Winnie Chebet also sailed through to the semi-finals of the metric-mile event.

Chepng'etich finished second in Heat One in 4:03.93 behind World 10,000m gold medallist Sifan Hassan of the Netherlands in 4:03.88, while Chebet also finished second behind Morocco's Rababe Arafi in Heat Two.

Chebet clocked 4:08.36 to make it to the semis against Arafi's 4:08.32.

More to follow...