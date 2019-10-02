alexa Chepng'etich, Chebet ease into 1500m semis - Daily Nation
Chepng'etich, Chebet ease into 1500m semis

Wednesday October 2 2019

Netherlands' Sifan Hassan (second right) crosses the finish line ahead of Kenya's Faith Kipyegon (second left) and USA's Nikki Hiltz (centre) to win the Women's 1500m heats at the 2019 IAAF Athletics World Championships at the Khalifa International stadium in Doha on October 2, 2019. PHOTO | GIUSEPPE CACACE |

Netherlands' Sifan Hassan (second right) crosses the finish line ahead of Kenya's Faith Kipyegon (second left) and USA's Nikki Hiltz (centre) to win the Women's 1500m heats at the 2019 IAAF Athletics World Championships at the Khalifa International stadium in Doha on October 2, 2019. PHOTO | GIUSEPPE CACACE |  AFP

JAMES ONYANGO MWAMBA
By JAMES ONYANGO MWAMBA
IN DOHA

Defending champion Faith Chepng'etich Kipyegon eased into the semi-finals of the women's 1500m at the World Championships here on Wednesday.

Kenya's African champion Winnie Chebet also sailed through to the semi-finals of the metric-mile event.

Chepng'etich finished second in Heat One in 4:03.93 behind World 10,000m gold medallist Sifan Hassan of the Netherlands in 4:03.88, while Chebet also finished second behind Morocco's Rababe Arafi in Heat Two.

Chebet clocked 4:08.36 to make it to the semis against Arafi's 4:08.32.

More to follow...

