In Faith We trust: Chepng'etich begins title defence

By JAMES ONYANGO MWAMBA

IN DOHA

Defending champion Faith Chepng'etich Kipyegon begins her defence of women’s 1,500 metres title at the 2019 World Championships from 5:35pm Wednesday evening in Doha.

Chepng'etich, 25, qualified to compete in Wednesday evening's heats by virtue of being the defending champion. Two years ago, Chepng'etich staged a virtuoso performance, timing 4 minutes and 02.59 seconds to take gold ahead of America’s Jessica Simpson (4:02.76) and South Africa’s Caster Semenya (4:02.90) in a star-studded final that also had the World record holder (Genzebe Dibaba).

On that occasion, Great Britain’s Laura Muir finished fourth, followed by Sifan Hassan from the Netherlands.

TARGETS DOUBLE

Chepng'etich will renew rivalry with 2017 silver medallist Simpson and Muir, and Doha offers the American and the Briton another stage to settle old scores.

Ethiopia-born Hassan, who has already won gold in the women's 10,000m in Doha, will also be seeking to do the double here.

The 2016 Rio Olympics gold medallist returned to competition early this year after maternity leave. She timed 3:59.03 to win women's 1,500m race at the IAAF Diamond League at Stanford University in July 1.

Before leaving Nairobi for Doha, she sought to reassure her fans that all would be well.

“Faith means strong will and I believe I will do well in Doha. My training has gone according to plan and I can only look forward with hope,” Chepng’etich told Nation Sport at Nyayo National Stadium soon after the national trials held on September 13.

“I hope to have a good race in Doha and I urge my teammates to ensure we all reach the final,” Chepng'etich, who kicked in the last 300m to the finish line during national trials at Nyayo National Stadium, said on September 13.

CHEBET READY

Those teammates Chepng'etich was referring to are Judy Jepng'etich, Winnie Chebet and Sellah Busienei who will also compete in Wednesday’s heats.

“I am happy to have sealed a place in the national team and my focus at the World Championships is to reach the final and to win a medal,” Chebet, who finished second in the national trials behind Chepng'etich, told Nation Sport.

Chebet said competing in the metric mile with the reigning champion gives her confidence.

Hassan, who is the world’s top-ranked athlete in 1,500m at the moment, has dominated the race by recording the world’s fastest time of 3:55.30 in Monaco en route to the world mile record in a season in which she has claimed 1500m victory at the IAAF Diamond League final in Zurich.