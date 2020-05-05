Chepng'etich hopeful of returning stronger once Covid-19 is gone

By FRANCIS MUREITHI

Coronavirus pandemic has put all athletics activities on hold but Olympics 1,500 metres champion and former World Champion Faith Chepng’etich Kipyegon is hoping to restore her faith in the race when the athletics season resumes.

Chepng’etich, 26, claimed silver medal at last year’s World Athletics Championships in Doha in a time of 3min, 54.22secs, more than two seconds behind Sifan Hassan of the Netherlands.

The athlete has said the cancellation of major athletics meetings is a big setback to her plans of bouncing back to the top of her speciality.

“I’m hopeful of making a strong comeback. I miss serious athletics competitions,” Chepng’etich told Nation Sport on Monday from her individual training base.

Chepng’etich, who won a gold medal in the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics in a time of 4:08.92, is determined to stamp her authority as the queen of the race by retaining the Olympic crown and registering victories in the Diamond League series once the athletics season resumes proper in 2021 after the deadly virus has been contained.

“My campaign has been jolted by the arrival of coronavirus pandemic which has halted sports globally but that will not bog me down,” said Chepng’etich.

She added: “It is not easy for an athlete who has been consistent in training and strategising for major races for more than six months to adjust. However, as a true sportswoman, I’m now alive to the fact that the planned events will not be held this year.”

Ahead of the Tokyo Olympic Games which have now been pushed to next year, Chepng’etich also stepped up her training to participate in the Diamond League series this year.

“My body has been responding very well to my training schedule and I have no injury worries. I was banking on the good form to prepare for a good fight with my opponents in the Diamond League and the Olympics,” said Chepng’etich.

The mother of one picked up an adductor muscle strain in June last year but is now fully recovered and was looking forward for a fruitful athletics season before Covid-19 struck.

Chepng’etich trains under the tutelage of coach Patrick Sang, a silver medallist from the 1992 Barcelona Olympics in 3,000m steeplechase.

Other world-beaters under the watchful eye of coach Sang at Kaptagat Training Camp in Eldoret include the marathon world-record holder Eliud Kipchoge, world half marathon record holder Geoffrey Kamworor, among others.

“After the cancellation of the Olympic Games and Diamond League meetings, my training programme has taken a new twist. I was hoping to make a big comeback before this deadly virus invaded our country and forced me to change my way of training and socialising inside and outside the track with my coach and other athletes,” said Chepng’etich.

She added: “The first event in the Diamond League scheduled for Qatar, the same place where I finished second in the World Championships last year and I had vowed to return back at the same venue in a big way to reclaim my position in the 1,500m race. Unfortunately the meeting has been cancelled,” said Chepng’etich.

Organisers of Diamond League meetings have also cancelled races in China where the first case of coronavirus was reported on November 17.

Diamond League meetings have also been cancelled in Stockholm (Sweden), Rome /Naples (Italy), Rabat (Morocco), Lausanne (Switzerland) and Eugene (USA).

Other meetings were due to take place in Oslo (Norway) on June 11, Monaco on July 10, Shanghai in China on August 13, Gateshead (United Kingdom) on August 16, Brussels (Belgium) on September 4 while the final meeting was due on September 11 in Zurich, Switzerland.

However, the two-time world junior champion and Beijing 2015 World silver medallist said she will continue training in Eldoret.

Chepng’etich, who hails from Keringet in Kuresoi South in Nakuru County has urged athlete to adhere to government’s health directives to help prevent further spread of virus and help flatten the curve.

But is is not all gloom as she is having fun and thrilling moments as she spends her time after training sessions with family.

“I have wonderful moments with my baby everyday after completing my morning and afternoon workouts.”