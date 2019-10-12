Fans throng Kipchoge's village - PHOTOS
Saturday October 12 2019
Kapsisiywa village came to life after Eliud Kipchoge became the first man to run the marathon under two hours in Vienna, Austria on Saturday.
Friends, fans and family converged at Kipchoge's village home in Kapsisiywa, Nandi County to watch him defy all odds to finish the "INEOS 1:59 Challenge" in one hour, 59 minutes and 40 seconds.
But Kipchoge's mother Janet Rotich was left overwhelmed by fans who had arrived in numbers and could not fit in her house.
A big screen was therefore mounted at Kapsisiywa Pimary School, which Kipchoge attended as a boy, where his fans watched him make history.