Fans throng Kipchoge's village - PHOTOS

By JARED NYATAYA

More by this Author

Kapsisiywa village came to life after Eliud Kipchoge became the first man to run the marathon under two hours in Vienna, Austria on Saturday.

Friends, fans and family converged at Kipchoge's village home in Kapsisiywa, Nandi County to watch him defy all odds to finish the "INEOS 1:59 Challenge" in one hour, 59 minutes and 40 seconds.

But Kipchoge's mother Janet Rotich was left overwhelmed by fans who had arrived in numbers and could not fit in her house.

Members of the public watch Eliud Kipchoge participate in the INEOS 1:59 Challenge on a big screen at Kapsisiywa Primary School, Nandi County on October 12, 2019. PHOTO | JARED NYATAYA |NATION MEDIA GROUP