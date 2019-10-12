alexa Fans throng Kipchoge's village - PHOTOS - Daily Nation
  1. Home
  2. Sports
  3. Athletics

Fans throng Kipchoge's village - PHOTOS

Saturday October 12 2019

World Marathon record holder Eliud Kipchoge's mother Janet Rotich, relatives and other members of the public watch the INEOS 1:59 Challenge at their home in Kapsisiywa, Nandi County on October 12, 2019. PHOTO | JARED NYATAYA |

World Marathon record holder Eliud Kipchoge's mother Janet Rotich, relatives and other members of the public watch the INEOS 1:59 Challenge at their home in Kapsisiywa, Nandi County on October 12, 2019. PHOTO | JARED NYATAYA |  NATION MEDIA GROUP

In Summary

  • Friends, fans and family converged at Kipchoge's village home in Kapsisiywa, Nandi County to watch him defy all odds
  • But Kipchoge's mother Janet Rotich was left overwhelmed by fans who had arrived in droves and could not fit in her house
  • A big screen was therefore mounted at Kapsisiywa Pimary School, which Kipchoge attended as a boy, where his fans watched him make history
Advertisement
 
JARED NYATAYA
By JARED NYATAYA
More by this Author

Kapsisiywa village came to life after Eliud Kipchoge became the first man to run the marathon under two hours in Vienna, Austria on Saturday.

Friends, fans and family converged at Kipchoge's village home in Kapsisiywa, Nandi County to watch him defy all odds to finish the "INEOS 1:59 Challenge" in one hour, 59 minutes and 40 seconds.

But Kipchoge's mother Janet Rotich was left overwhelmed by fans who had arrived in numbers and could not fit in her house.

Members of the public watch Eliud Kipchoge participate in the INEOS 1:59 Challenge on a big screen at Kapsisiywa Primary School, Nandi County on October 12, 2019. PHOTO | JARED NYATAYA |

Members of the public watch Eliud Kipchoge participate in the INEOS 1:59 Challenge on a big screen at Kapsisiywa Primary School, Nandi County on October 12, 2019. PHOTO | JARED NYATAYA |NATION MEDIA GROUP

A big screen was therefore mounted at Kapsisiywa Pimary School, which Kipchoge attended as a boy, where his fans watched him make history.

Advertisement