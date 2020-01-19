Fast-rising Kiprop wins Nyandarua Cross Country

By DAVID MACHARIA

Youngster Emmanuel Kiprop on Sunday won the senior men’s race during Athletics Kenya (AK) Nyandarua County Cross Country Championship in Ol Kalou.

For the second time in two weeks, the 20-year-old runner took on senior athletes to win the 10 kilometres race in 30 minutes, 20.12 seconds.

The youngster is fresh from winning The Nyahururu 10km road race. Kiprop took control of the race at 6km point and led all the way to the tape. Only Reuben Mosin managed to keep pace with him, and the effort paid off handsomely to the athlete who finished second just two seconds behind the race winner.

The championship was held at the Ol Kalou town Forest Park.

“I hope to reach nationals (February 8) but that will depend on how I run at the regional championships,” Kiprop said after winning the race.

The senior men’s race started on high note, with some competitors sprinting clear in the first lap as the field of 100 athletes spread out in a single file before some of them dropped out.

Hilary Kipkorir took the third spot in 30:56.4, ahead of Samson Ndirangu (31:02.9), Stanley Njihia (31:05.2) and Eliud Mwangi (31:11.1) to finish among the top six.

The top six athletes qualified to represent Nyandarua County in Central region championships scheduled for Murang’a on Saturday.

A steeplechaser Mercy Chepkurui strolled to victory in senior women’s 10km race, winning in 34:36.6. She took charge of the race from the start and shook off her challengers. By the midway mark, only three runners kept pace with her.

“I am making a comeback after a year out due to injury. I want to go to Tokyo (Olympics) this year,” Chekorir said.

Nyahururu-based athlete, Mary Nyaruai came second in 35:13.5. Esther Waweru (35:35.8), Mary Njau (36:00.6), Tabitha Njeri (36:16.5) and Margaret Wamahiga (36:51.3) followed in that order behind Nyaruai to make the county team.

Peter Kamau timed 23:56.9 to win junior men’s 8km race, follwed by Cosmas Mwangi (24:02.6) and Simon Saidim (24:11.6) in second and third place respectively.

Emmanuel Kosgey (24:18.8), Antony Maina (24:28.7) and Johnson Mugeni (24:36.8) followed in that order.