Ferguson Rotich discuses Kenya's 800m game plan in Doha

By JAMES ONYANGO MWAMBA

IN DOHA

The 2013 world 800 metres silver medallist, Ferguson Rotich, has backed Team Kenya to do well in the two-lap race when the 2019 World Athletics Championships enter the second day in Doha from 5:20pm on Saturday.

Speaking on Friday at the athletes village ahead of Saturday’s heats, Rotich said the target for his teammates is to sail through to the semi-finals from where they will fight for places in the final.

“We are prepared for the challenge ahead, starting with the heats. We should do well to progress to the semis and eventually the final,” Rotich, who also represented Kenya at the 2013 and 2015 editions of the World Championships," Rotich told Nation Sport.

Rotich finished fourth in 800m at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow. He also finished fourth at the 2015 World Championships in Beijing.

His compatriots Kipngetich Ng’eno and Emanuel Korir will also compete in their respective heats.

Ng’eno, who won the 800m trials in a time of 1 minute, 45.50 seconds, will line up in the eighth lane in the second heat of men’s 800m at 5.22pm alongside Botswana’s Nigel Amos - who is the race favourite.

Rotich, 29, who finished third at the national trials in a time of 1:42.52, will compete in lane seven of the fourth heat of the day that starts from 5.36pm.

Korir will be the last Kenyan to compete in 800m heats at 5.43pm. The athlete finished second at the national trials in a time of 1:44.01.