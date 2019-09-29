Ferguson Rotich sails into 800m final

Kenya's Ferguson Rotch will be the sole representative for the country in the men's 800metres final at the Doha World Athletics Championships.

Rotich finished second in the first semi-final on Sunday night to book his slot in the final. He clocked 1:44.20 behind the winner Clayton Murphy of USA.

Kenya's two other representatives Emmanuel Korir and Ngeno Kipengetich were however, locked out of the final after finishing third and sixth in their respective semis.

Elsewhere, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce will go into the women's 100 metres final at the World Athletics Championships later on Sunday as hot favourite to win a fourth title in the event after posting the fastest time of 10.81 seconds in the semi-finals.

The 32-year-old Jamaican will be bidding to regain the title she last won in 2015.

A new champion is guaranteed after the 2017 gold medallist American Tori Bowie withdrew from her semi-final.

Bowie's non-appearance set the tone for a deeply disappointing semi-final series for the United States quartet with only national champion Teahna Daniels creeping in as the second fastest loser.