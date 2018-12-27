Former NOCK boss Charles Mukora dies

By COLLINS NABISWA

Former National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOCK) chairman Charles Mukora has died, former NOCK deputy treasurer Stephen Soi has confirmed.

The former International Olympic Committee member died on Thursday evening according to Soi who relayed the news of his death to media.

"It is with deep sorrow and regrets that death as once again robbed Kenya of a long time sports administrator Hon. Charles Mukora which occured a while ago. Let us join hands in condoling the family of late Hon Charles Mukora. May the almighty heavenly father grant his grace, comfort and strength to the family during this difficult time," Soi said.

He was also a pioneer athletics coach who boasts to having coached some of Kenya's greatest athletes among them Kipchoge Keino.