Former Olympic champion's vehicle stolen

By TOM MATOKE

Robbers Sunday stole a car belonging to Wilfred Bungei, the 2008 Beijing Olympics 800 metres champion, that was parked at a Kapsabet hotel.

Nandi County police boss Samson Ole Kine told the Nation that the thieves drove the vehicle away from Tortoise hotel's parking bay.

Bungei's wife, Josephine, had parked at the hotel as she was spending the night there but she found the vehicle missing on Monday morning.

Bungei said a watchman based at the hotel saw the car being driven out at night by some youths who he thought were related to him.

"My wife has reported the theft at the Kapsabet police station and we have been assured by the police officers that they will do everything possible to recover the vehicle," Bungei told the Nation.

Last Friday, Flying Squad officers stormed a home at Mosoriot, Nandi County where they recovered 13 suspected stolen vehicles and arrested a suspect.

