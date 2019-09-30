Former world champion pulls out of race

By AFP

DOHA

Two-time gold medallist and defending champion Dafne Schippers and Ivory Coast's 100 metres bronze medallist Marie-Josee Ta Lou withdrew from the 200m at the World Championships Monday due to injuries.

Schippers, the 2015 and 2017 world champion, scratched from her heat 24 hours after tweaking her left thigh in Sunday's 100m semi-finals in Doha.

The 27-year-old flying Dutchwoman had already withdrawn from Sunday's 100m final.

"Unfortunately, Dafne Schippers will not take part in the 200m today," the Dutch Athletics Federation said on Twitter.

The injury absence completes a difficult season for Schippers, who has struggled to regain her best form after suffering a back injury in a fall at her home in February.

It was not immediately clear if Schippers would be fit to participate in the 4x100m relay which starts on Friday.

Ta Lou, the 200m silver medallist in the 2017 World Championships in London, withdrew after revealing she had suffered a knee injury in Sunday's 100m semi-final.

She said she only competed in the 100m final, where she took bronze, after treatment from a physiotherapist.

"That allowed me to run the final and it was with the heart that I ran and that I won the medal," Ta Lou wrote on Instagram.